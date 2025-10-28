Optiscan Imaging Secures $17.75M to Propel Medical Device Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Optiscan Imaging Limited ( (AU:OIL) ) has shared an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited announced a successful equity raise of $17.75 million to fund clinical and regulatory activities for its medical devices, including InVue®, InForm™, and InSpecta™. The funds will support clinical studies, testing, and certifications necessary for US FDA premarket approval, as well as the development of next-generation technology. The company has begun a breast cancer study at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and is planning comprehensive commercialization strategies to maximize the potential of its devices. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Optiscan’s market position and drive innovation in the healthcare industry.

Optiscan Imaging Limited is a leader in the medical imaging industry, specializing in confocal laser endomicroscopy. The company focuses on developing innovative medical devices such as InVue®, InForm™, and InSpecta™, aimed at enhancing clinical diagnostics and surgical precision. Optiscan is actively involved in advancing digital pathology and precision surgery, with a market focus on regulatory approvals and commercialization of its products.

