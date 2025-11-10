Optiscan Imaging Partners with ACL to Enhance Digital Pathology Innovation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Optiscan Imaging Limited ( (AU:OIL) ) is now available.
Optiscan Imaging Limited has entered into a three-year strategic collaboration with Australian Clinical Labs to advance digital pathology innovation through the deployment and testing of its InForm™ platform. This partnership will allow Optiscan to validate its technology in real-world conditions, build a comprehensive image databank, and expedite regulatory submissions, ultimately enhancing diagnostic workflows and supporting the commercial readiness of its digital pathology solutions.
More about Optiscan Imaging Limited
Optiscan Imaging Limited is a company operating in the medical imaging industry, focusing on digital pathology solutions. Its primary product is the InForm™ digital pathology platform, which aims to transform diagnostic practices by providing real-time digital analysis of tissue samples. Optiscan is working towards enhancing its technology for wider adoption in both Australian and international markets.
Average Trading Volume: 182,557
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$114.9M
