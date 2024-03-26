Optimi Health Enters Israeli Psychedelic Research Market

Optimi Health Corp. (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health Corp. has announced a milestone international supply agreement with The Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University to provide research-grade MDMA for a study on alcohol addiction. The deal signifies Optimi’s first foray into the Israeli market and underscores its commitment to supporting global mental health and addiction research. Optimi is currently acquiring the necessary export permit from Health Canada, with the study set to begin in the summer of 2024.

