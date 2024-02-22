Optex Systems Shareholders Approve Directors and Auditor

Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) has released an update.

At the Company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting, a significant majority of the outstanding shares participated, reaching a quorum. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of electing the four nominated directors to the board, with each director receiving strong support, and also approved the appointment of Whitley Penn LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. The successful election of board members and ratification of the accounting firm exemplifies the shareholders’ confidence in the Company’s governance and financial oversight.

