Optegra Ventures Announces Share Consolidation and $1.5M Financing

Essex Minerals ( (TSE:OPTG) ) has issued an update.

Optegra Ventures Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, has announced a consolidation of its common shares, exchanging one new share for every four old shares, to enhance flexibility for future financings. Additionally, the company is launching a $1.5 million private placement to issue 20 million units, each comprising one post-consolidation share and one warrant, to fund debt payment and working capital, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

More about Essex Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 19,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$220.4K

