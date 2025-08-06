OppFi Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Adjusted Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OppFi ( (OPFI) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, OppFi Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, reporting a record quarterly revenue of $142.4 million, a 12.8% increase year over year. Despite a decrease in GAAP net income by 58.5% to $11.5 million, the company achieved a record adjusted net income of $39.4 million, marking a 59.0% increase. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $578 million to $605 million and adjusted net income guidance to $125 million to $130 million, citing operational improvements and a strong customer satisfaction rate as key drivers for these positive results.

OppFi’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance in revenue growth and cash flow, reinforced by positive earnings call highlights. However, technical indicators and valuation concerns weigh down the score due to bearish market conditions and negative P/E ratio.

More about OppFi

OppFi Inc. is a tech-enabled digital finance platform that partners with banks to offer financial products and services to everyday Americans.

Average Trading Volume: 1,218,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $902.8M

