Opera Limited Surpasses Q3 Expectations, Raises 2025 Outlook

Opera Limited ( (OPRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Opera Limited, a prominent player in the global browser and AI agent industry, is renowned for its innovative approach to enhancing internet browsing experiences across various devices. The company’s offerings are distinguished by their speed, security, and integration of AI technologies.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Opera Limited reported a significant 23% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $151.9 million, surpassing its guidance range. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $36.3 million, representing a 24% margin, again exceeding expectations. As a result, Opera has raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $600 million and $603 million, indicating a 25% growth at the midpoint.

Key financial highlights include a 27% increase in advertising revenue to $95.9 million and a 17% rise in query revenue to $55.6 million. The company also launched Opera Neon, a premium AI-driven browser, and introduced new versions of its flagship and GX gaming browsers with enhanced AI features. Opera’s MiniPay wallets saw a 175% increase in activations, surpassing 10 million since launch, highlighting the company’s expanding digital payment solutions.

Despite increased operating expenses, Opera maintained a net income of $18.6 million, up 4% from the previous year. The company’s adjusted net income rose by 17% to $26.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 18%. Opera’s strategic focus on innovation and AI integration continues to drive its growth, positioning it well for future opportunities.

Looking ahead, Opera’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, with expectations of continued revenue and profit expansion. The company is set to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the evolving digital landscape, aiming for sustained organic growth and enhanced user experiences.

