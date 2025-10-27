OpenLearning Reports Strong SaaS Growth and Strategic Contract Wins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OpenLearning Ltd. ( (AU:OLL) ) has issued an announcement.

OpenLearning Limited reported a robust quarter with a 27% year-on-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its SaaS platform, reaching $2.832 million. The company has achieved significant contract wins across Australia and the Philippines, contributing to a 231% rise in SaaS cash receipts. OpenLearning’s strategic focus on larger, high-value contracts and the integration of AI tools has strengthened its market position, with the company targeting cash flow breakeven within 18 months.

OpenLearning Limited is an AI-powered learning management system provider, focusing on delivering scalable solutions for universities, education providers, and corporate partners. The company operates primarily in Australia, Southeast Asia, and other emerging markets, leveraging generative AI to enhance course design, content creation, and delivery for both online and on-campus learning.

