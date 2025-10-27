OpenLearning Ltd. Achieves Record SaaS Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from OpenLearning Ltd. ( (AU:OLL) ) is now available.

OpenLearning Ltd. reported a 27% year-over-year growth in its SaaS platform’s annual recurring revenue, reaching $2.83 million by the end of Q3 2025. The company has achieved over 15 consecutive quarters of SaaS revenue growth, with significant contract wins in the Philippines contributing to this success. The average customer value has increased to over $11,000, driven by larger contract wins and a strategic shift away from smaller plans to focus on larger customers, resulting in some churn at the lower end.

More about OpenLearning Ltd.

OpenLearning Ltd. operates in the education technology industry, providing an AI-powered SaaS platform focused on lifelong learning. The company offers solutions for both B2B and B2C markets, emphasizing market penetration and customer value growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,647,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.68M

For a thorough assessment of OLL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue