OPAP S.A. Reports Record Q4 Earnings Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

OPAP S.A. Reports Record Q4 Earnings Amid Challenges

OPAP S.A. Reports Record Q4 Earnings Amid Challenges

Greek Organization Of Football Prognostics ((GOFPY)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The latest earnings call from the Greek Organization Of Football Prognostics (OPAP S.A.) highlighted a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, marked by record-breaking revenues and significant growth, particularly in the online segment. Despite these achievements, the call also addressed challenges such as sustaining sports betting growth, cost pressures, and uncertainties surrounding license renewals.

Exceptional Q4 Performance

OPAP S.A. reported an exceptional performance in Q4 2024, largely driven by the GIGA jackpot in Tzoker, robust sports betting outcomes, and the increasing popularity of iGaming. The online segment was a standout, contributing approximately 32% to the group’s revenues, setting a new record for the company.

Top Line Performance

The company’s top line performance for 2024 exceeded expectations, surpassing the upper end of guidance by nearly EUR 100 million. This was attributed to the exceptional sports betting performance and favorable results during the Euro ‘24 tournament.

Online Segment Growth

The online segment demonstrated strong growth, contributing 32% to the group’s revenue. This underscores OPAP’s effective digital strategy and the increasing shift towards online gaming among consumers.

Shareholder Remuneration

OPAP maintained its commitment to rewarding shareholders, with dividend distributions exceeding net profits and a minimum of EUR 1 per share. The company also completed a buyback program worth EUR 150 million, reinforcing its focus on shareholder value.

Challenges in Sustaining Sports Betting Growth

The call highlighted concerns regarding the sustainability of sports betting growth and margins. There is a potential saturation point as customer spending might stabilize, posing a challenge for future growth.

Cost Pressures

OPAP faced cost pressures due to necessary salary adjustments to retain talent and increased marketing and sponsorship expenses. These factors have impacted the company’s overall margins.

License Renewal Uncertainty

There is ongoing uncertainty regarding the renewal of core offline betting and numerical lotteries licenses. Discussions are in progress, but no definitive timeline has been established, potentially influenced by recent government changes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, OPAP expressed cautious optimism for 2025, projecting low single-digit growth at the group level due to the challenging comparison base from 2024’s extraordinary results. The company plans to continue enhancing gaming experiences and focusing on digital growth. Additionally, OPAP reiterated its commitment to distributing dividends exceeding net profits, with any future share buybacks being complementary to their dividend policy.

In summary, the earnings call from OPAP S.A. painted a picture of a company achieving remarkable success in Q4 2024, particularly in its online segment. However, it also acknowledged challenges such as sustaining growth in sports betting, managing cost pressures, and navigating license renewal uncertainties. The forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism, with a focus on digital growth and shareholder remuneration.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential