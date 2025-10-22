Onyx Gold Corp. Expands Gold Mineralization at Argus North

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Onyx Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ONYX) ) has shared an announcement.

Onyx Gold Corp. announced significant drill results from its Munro-Croesus Project, particularly at the Argus North Zone, where they reported substantial gold mineralization. The results, which include high-grade gold intercepts, suggest a promising expansion of the gold system, enhancing the project’s potential and positioning Argus North as a notable discovery in the Timmins mining camp.

More about Onyx Gold Corp.

Onyx Gold Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Their primary project is the Munro-Croesus Project located near Timmins, Ontario, where they are conducting extensive drilling to expand gold mineralization.

