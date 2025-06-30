Onto Innovation Acquires Semilab USA for $475 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Onto Innovation ( (ONTO) ) has issued an update.

On June 27, 2025, Onto Innovation Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Semilab USA for $475 million in cash and shares, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2025. This acquisition is anticipated to add over $130 million to annual revenue, enhance Onto Innovation’s market position in high-growth semiconductor segments, and be immediately accretive to margins and earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (ONTO) stock is a Buy with a $260.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Onto Innovation stock, see the ONTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ONTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ONTO is a Outperform.

Onto Innovation’s overall score reflects its strong financial performance and strategic leadership enhancements. However, technical indicators and valuation present mixed views, while tariff impacts and segment-specific challenges temper the otherwise robust outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ONTO stock, click here.

More about Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control within the semiconductor industry, offering technologies such as un-patterned wafer quality, 3D metrology, macro defect inspection, and advanced semiconductor packaging. With a global presence, the company aims to optimize customer progress by enhancing yield, device performance, and reliability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,499,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.83B

Find detailed analytics on ONTO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue