Onoken Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

The latest update is out from Onoken Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7414) ).

Onoken Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 143,900 treasury shares valued at 203,082,400 yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025, as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 400,000 shares. This strategic move, resolved in a Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2025, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, impacting the company’s market positioning.

More about Onoken Co., Ltd.

Onoken Co., Ltd. operates within the industrial sector, primarily focusing on the acquisition and management of treasury shares. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 48,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.15B

