Ono Pharmaceutical’s ONO-1110: A Promising Study for Interstitial Cystitis

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase IIa, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Parallel Group, Multi-center Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of ONO-1110 in Patients With Hunner Type Interstitial Cystitis. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of ONO-1110, a drug intended for treating Hunner Type Interstitial Cystitis, a chronic bladder condition.

The intervention being tested is ONO-1110, an experimental drug administered as tablets once daily. The study also includes a placebo group to compare the effects.

This interventional study is designed with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs a double-blind masking approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of who receives the drug or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on December 22, 2024, with the last update submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status, which is still recruiting participants.

The ongoing study could influence Ono Pharmaceutical’s stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and market position. The outcome may also impact the competitive landscape in the treatment of interstitial cystitis.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

