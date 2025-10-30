ONO Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance with Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ONO Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4528) ) has issued an update.

ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a 7% increase in revenue for the second quarter of FY 2025, compared to the same period last year, reaching 257,136 million yen. The company’s operating profit also rose by 6.7%, and profit attributable to owners increased by 7.1%. These results reflect a positive adjustment following the finalization of provisional accounting treatment related to a business combination. The company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial health and commitment to shareholder returns. The financial forecast for the full fiscal year 2025 shows modest growth expectations, with a slight increase in revenue and a significant rise in operating profit, suggesting strong operational efficiency and strategic positioning in the market.

ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and sale of pharmaceutical products, with a significant emphasis on innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,639,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen856.9B

