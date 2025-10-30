Onex Partners Sells Convex to Onex Corporation and AIG for $7 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ONEX Corporation ( (TSE:ONEX) ) is now available.

Onex Partners has announced the sale of Convex Group Limited to Onex Corporation and American International Group, Inc. for $7 billion. Convex, a specialty property and casualty (re)insurer founded in 2019, has shown impressive growth with a 25% compound annual growth rate in gross premium written over the last three years. The transaction underscores Onex Partners’ successful investment strategy in the insurance sector and its ability to return capital to investors at targeted values. The Convex management team will retain a significant economic interest, ensuring alignment with the new owners. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

ONEX Corporation

Onex Corporation is a global investment firm that manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. With approximately $55.9 billion in assets under management, Onex focuses on creating value through strategic investments and has a significant presence in North America and Europe. Onex Partners, a division of Onex, specializes in upper middle market buyout strategies, emphasizing control equity investments in specific industry verticals.

Average Trading Volume: 73,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.12B

