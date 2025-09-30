Onex Corporation Mourns the Loss of Nigel S. Wright

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ONEX Corporation ( (TSE:ONEX) ) is now available.

Onex Corporation announced the passing of Nigel S. Wright, Co-Head of Onex Partners and a key figure in the company’s growth, particularly in establishing its European presence. Wright, who joined Onex in 1997, was highly regarded for his professionalism and dedication to the company’s values and people. His contributions extended beyond business, as he was deeply involved in public service and charitable work, leaving a lasting impact on many. His passing is seen as a significant loss to Onex and the broader community, with his legacy expected to continue through the numerous enterprises and individuals he influenced.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ONEX) stock is a Buy with a C$132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ONEX Corporation stock, see the TSE:ONEX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ONEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ONEX is a Outperform.

ONEX Corporation’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. Technical analysis supports a positive trend, though potential overbought conditions are noted. Valuation suggests the stock may be undervalued, but the dividend yield is modest.

More about ONEX Corporation

Onex Corporation is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients globally. Established in 1984, Onex has a strong history of value creation, with experienced management teams who are the largest investors across its platforms. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX.

Average Trading Volume: 72,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.54B

