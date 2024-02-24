OneWater Marine Annual Meeting: Executives Elected, Auditor Ratified

OneWater Marine (ONEW) has released an update.

OneWater Marine Inc. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, resulting in the election of all nominated board members for the upcoming year. Shareholders also passed a resolution approving executive officer compensation and ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year. These outcomes reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and financial oversight as it heads into another fiscal year.

