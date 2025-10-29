Oneview Healthcare Reports Q3 2025 Financials and Operational Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 ( (AU:ONE) ) has provided an announcement.

Oneview Healthcare reported a cash balance of €5.9 million at the end of Q3 2025, with a net cash outflow of €2.2 million for the quarter. The outflow was impacted by a delayed customer renewal fee, but the company saw a subsequent cash inflow in October. Operationally, Oneview maintained strong momentum, adding a new customer, Kennedy Krieger, and progressing with deployments at existing sites. The company is on track to exceed 15,000 live endpoints by year-end and is in advanced contract discussions with potential new customers, indicating continued growth and expansion in the healthcare technology sector.

Oneview Healthcare plc is a global healthcare technology company that provides digital tools for patients, families, and caregivers to enhance the care experience. By integrating a facility’s systems, content, and services into a single digital platform with dedicated devices at the point of care, Oneview aims to offer more control for patients and families, more time for care teams, and reduced complexity for executives and IT teams.

