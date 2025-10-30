OneSpaWorld Achieves Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Onespaworld Holdings ( (OSW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Onespaworld Holdings presented to its investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a leading global provider of health and wellness services and products, primarily operating on cruise ships and in destination resorts worldwide. The company is renowned for its comprehensive suite of premium services and its strong presence in the cruise industry segment of the international leisure market.

In its third quarter of fiscal 2025, OneSpaWorld reported record financial results, achieving total revenues of $258.5 million and a net income of $24.3 million. The company also increased its fiscal 2025 annual total revenues and adjusted EBITDA guidance at the mid-point of ranges, reflecting its ongoing positive performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a 7% increase in total revenues compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by higher average guest spend and fleet expansion. The company also reported a 13% increase in net income and a 6% rise in adjusted EBITDA. OneSpaWorld’s operational network expanded, with wellness centers on 204 ships and 49 destination resorts by the end of the quarter. The company also maintained a strong liquidity position with $30.8 million in cash and $80.8 million in total liquidity.

Looking ahead, OneSpaWorld’s management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to launch additional wellness centers and further integrate AI technologies to enhance operational efficiencies. The company expects to continue generating strong free cash flow, supporting shareholder value through dividends, share repurchases, and strategic investments.

