ONESECURE Launches WEBYITH to Enhance Cybersecurity

Secura Group Ltd. ( (SG:43B) ) has issued an update.

ONESECURE, a company focused on cybersecurity, has launched WEBYITH, a service aimed at combating web defacement and web spoofing. This innovative solution uses advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring to protect businesses from unauthorized changes and deceptive practices, enhancing the security of online platforms and maintaining customer trust. The introduction of WEBYITH highlights ONESECURE’s commitment to addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by modern businesses, providing them with tools to safeguard their digital presence.

Average Trading Volume: 250,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$26.4M

