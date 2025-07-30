OneMain Holdings Issues $750M Senior Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OneMain Holdings ( (OMF) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation, entered into an underwriting agreement with Wells Fargo Securities for the issuance and sale of $750 million in 6.125% Senior Notes due 2030. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2025, and the proceeds will be used to redeem outstanding 9.000% Senior Notes due 2029, with any additional funds allocated for general corporate purposes.

Spark’s Take on OMF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMF is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects a positive financial outlook driven by strong revenue growth and cash flow, supported by attractive valuation metrics. Technical indicators show bullish trends. The optimistic earnings call further boosts confidence, despite some risks related to leverage and credit card losses.

