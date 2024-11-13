OneForce Holdings Plans Meeting to Discuss Interim Results

OneForce Holdings Limited (HK:1933) has released an update.

OneForce Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate potential financial updates.

For further insights into HK:1933 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.