OneConnect Receives Support for Privatization Proposal

The latest announcement is out from OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( (HK:6638) ).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has announced updates regarding non-binding letters of support for its proposed privatization and delisting. The company has received commitments from M&G and SVF, representing a significant portion of its shares, indicating their intention to vote in favor of the privatization proposal. These developments could potentially impact the company’s market presence and shareholder dynamics, as the privatization aims to streamline operations and focus on long-term strategic goals.

More about OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on providing technology solutions for financial institutions. It operates within the financial technology industry, offering services that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of financial operations.

Average Trading Volume: 305,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.33B

