OneConnect Files Form 6-K with SEC Detailing Meeting Outcomes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( (HK:6638) ).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. announced the filing of a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the outcomes of its recent court meeting and extraordinary general meeting held on October 28, 2025. This filing includes updates on non-binding letters of support, which may influence the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder relations.

More about OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial technology industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, providing technology solutions to financial institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 323,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.33B

For detailed information about 6638 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue