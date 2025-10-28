OneConnect Announces Privatization and Delisting Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( (HK:6638) ) is now available.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal for its privatization through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, alongside a proposed withdrawal from the stock exchange listing. This move is part of a ‘going private transaction’ as per U.S. Securities Exchange Act regulations, with the company and its affiliates filing multiple amendments to the Schedule 13E-3 with the SEC. The latest amendment includes updates from the recent Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, indicating significant progress in the privatization process, which could impact stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the financial technology industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 6638 and on the NYSE with the ticker OCFT.

Average Trading Volume: 323,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.33B

