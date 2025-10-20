OneConnect Announces Expected Trading Halt Amid Privatization Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OneConnect Financial Technology ( (OCFT) ).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an expected trading halt of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 30, 2025. This development is part of a proposal to privatize the company through a scheme of arrangement, which will make OneConnect an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Group. The company plans to hold a Court Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 28, 2025, to seek approval for the scheme. If approved, the trading of the company’s ADSs will cease on October 29, 2025, and the scheme is expected to become effective in November 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (OCFT) stock is a Hold with a $7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OneConnect Financial Technology stock, see the OCFT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OCFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OCFT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 47 reflects significant financial challenges faced by OneConnect Financial Technology, with persistent losses and negative cash flows being the most impactful factors. While technical analysis shows some positive trends, the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors did not influence the score.

More about OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the financial technology industry, providing technology solutions to financial institutions. The company focuses on offering digital transformation services and products, leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 29,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $293.7M

