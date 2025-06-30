One World Pharma Appoints Interim CFO William Rowland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

One World Pharma ( (OWPC) ) has provided an update.

On June 20, 2025, One World Products, Inc. announced the appointment of William (Bill) Rowland as the Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025, following the resignation of Todd Peterson. Mr. Rowland, a seasoned financial expert with extensive experience in financial management and advisory services, will serve under a consulting agreement with compensation set at $200 per hour. This strategic appointment is expected to leverage Mr. Rowland’s expertise to guide the company through its financial transactions and initiatives.

