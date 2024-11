One Media Group Limited (HK:0426) has released an update.

One Media Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s second quarterly and interim results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend and the possible closure of the company’s register of members.

