One Health Group PLC Expands Share Capital Amidst Strategic Growth

One Health Group PLC ( (GB:OHGR) ) has provided an announcement.

One Health Group PLC has issued 21,885 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options under its EMI Share Option Plan, with these shares set to be admitted to trading on AIM on October 30, 2025. This move increases the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights to 13,731,500, allowing shareholders to reassess their interests under FCA’s rules. This development reflects the company’s ongoing growth and strategic positioning in the healthcare sector, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

One Health Group PLC is an independent provider of NHS-funded surgical procedures, specializing in areas such as orthopaedics, spine, general surgery, and gynaecology, with a recent addition of urology. The company operates through a network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical locations, focusing on regions with high population density and low private medical insurance coverage. It collaborates with NHS consultants and professionals to address under-supplied patient needs, deriving revenue from NHS commissioning bodies and hospital trusts.

