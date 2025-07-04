One Health Group PLC Announces First Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

One Health Group PLC ( (GB:OHGR) ) has shared an announcement.

One Health Group PLC has announced the successful planning application for its first Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, with an expected opening in late summer 2026. This development is part of the company’s strategy to expand surgical capacity in under-resourced areas, aligning with the government’s 10-Year Health Plan to deliver more community-based care. The new hub aims to enhance patient outcomes and financial returns by providing efficient, high-volume surgeries, thereby supporting rising NHS demand and offering local employment opportunities.

More about One Health Group PLC

One Health Group PLC is an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, focusing on orthopaedics, spine, general surgery, gynaecology, and urology. The company operates through a network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations, primarily serving areas in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire. One Health collaborates with NHS consultants and derives revenue from NHS commissioning bodies and local NHS Hospital Trusts.

Average Trading Volume: 13,024

See more insights into OHGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue