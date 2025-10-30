ONE Gas Secures $1.5 Billion Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ONE Gas ( (OGS) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, ONE Gas, Inc. entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement with Bank of America and other lenders, establishing a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. This agreement, which can be increased by up to $750 million, will support the company’s working capital, capital expenditures, and other corporate purposes, potentially enhancing its operational flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (OGS) stock is a Buy with a $92.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OGS is a Outperform.

ONE Gas shows a solid overall performance with strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights. Financial performance is stable, though cash flow challenges need addressing. The valuation is reasonable, and the dividend yield is attractive.

ONE Gas, Inc. is an Oklahoma-based company operating in the utility industry, primarily providing natural gas distribution services. The company focuses on delivering safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to its customers across several states.

Average Trading Volume: 423,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.83B

