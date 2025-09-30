ONE Gas Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ONE Gas ( (OGS) ) is now available.

On September 30, 2025, ONE Gas announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 3, 2025, followed by a conference call on November 4, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and future outlook, impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Spark’s Take on OGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OGS is a Neutral.

ONE Gas shows strong financial performance and raised guidance, supported by regulatory progress and customer growth. However, challenges in cash flow and increased operating expenses need attention. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, and technical indicators suggest a stable outlook.

More about ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. is a fully regulated natural gas utility company, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘OGS’. It is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States, serving over 2.3 million customers across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company operates through its divisions: Kansas Gas Service, Oklahoma Natural Gas, and Texas Gas Service.

Average Trading Volume: 445,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.85B

