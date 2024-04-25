Ondine Biomedical’s Steriwave® Revolutionizes Infection Prevention

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. has announced breakthrough research showing that 86% of surgical site infections are linked to the patient’s own microbiome, with 59% resistant to antibiotics used during surgery. Their light-activated antimicrobial, Steriwave®, offers a promising alternative to traditional antibiotics, effectively preventing infections without contributing to antimicrobial resistance. This innovative treatment aligns with global guidelines recommending nasal decolonization to reduce surgical site infections, which are a significant concern in healthcare.

