Ondine Biomedical’s Revenue Soars with Global Expansion

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. has reported nearly doubling its revenues to $1.2 million in 2023, fueled by a surge in hospital adoption of its Steriwave technology, growing from six to 24 deployments. The company has also made significant international strides, with new hospital deployments in the UK, Spain, and Australia, and is exploring potential distribution partnerships to further accelerate growth. Moreover, Ondine is expanding into the ICU market and preparing for a Phase 3 clinical trial in the US, with strong indications of support for future funding.

