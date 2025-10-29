Ondas Holdings Completes Acquisition of 4M Defense Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ondas Holdings ( (ONDS) ) has issued an update.

On October 29, 2025, Ondas Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in 4M Defense Ltd., an Israeli company, by purchasing 70% of the share capital of Chirokka Holding Ltd. for $2.4 million in cash and 801,068 shares of Ondas’ common stock. This strategic acquisition, finalized through a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 24, 2025, is expected to enhance Ondas Holdings’ market position and operational capabilities. The agreement includes a lock-up period for a portion of the shares and a Registration Rights Agreement to facilitate the resale of shares, indicating a structured approach to integrating 4M Defense Ltd. into Ondas Holdings’ portfolio.

Spark’s Take on ONDS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ONDS is a Neutral.

Ondas Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is under pressure due to significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with potential oversold conditions. The valuation is constrained by negative earnings, requiring improvement in profitability. The earnings call highlighted strong revenue growth and strategic advancements, but these are not enough to offset the financial challenges.

More about Ondas Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 48,866,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.37B

