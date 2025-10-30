OncoSil Medical Reports Record Growth and Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OncoSil Medical Ltd ( (AU:OSL) ) has provided an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd reported record cash receipts for Q1 FY26, marking a 917% increase from the previous year, driven by increased sales and growing adoption of its OncoSil™ device. The company announced positive preliminary results from the PANCOSIL Phase 1-2 Study, indicating the safety and feasibility of their CT-guided percutaneous administration approach, which could lead to expanded treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients. Additionally, Dr. Thomas Duthy was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on advancing its position in the oncology device sector.

More about OncoSil Medical Ltd

OncoSil Medical Ltd is a medical device company specializing in localized treatments for patients with unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The company focuses on developing and commercializing its OncoSil™ therapy, which is gaining traction in key markets across Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 26,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.24M

