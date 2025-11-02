OncoSil Medical Announces Retirement of Key Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from OncoSil Medical Ltd ( (AU:OSL) ) is now available.

OncoSil Medical Limited announced the retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director Doug Cubbin, who will not stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM. During his tenure, Cubbin played a crucial role in advancing the development and commercialization strategies for the OncoSil™ device, which has now entered key markets including the US, EU, and Middle East. His leadership contributed to the company’s growth and the successful market entry of their innovative cancer treatment technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OSL) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OncoSil Medical Ltd stock, see the AU:OSL Stock Forecast page.

More about OncoSil Medical Ltd

OncoSil Medical Limited is a global medical device company specializing in Interventional Oncology. The company focuses on improving cancer treatment outcomes through the targeted intratumoural placement of Phosphorous-32 Microparticles, particularly for unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Their OncoSil™ device allows for a higher radiation dose directly to the tumor while sparing surrounding organs. The device has received CE Marking approval and is designated as a breakthrough device in Europe and the US, with sales in over 30 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 19,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.63M

Learn more about OSL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue