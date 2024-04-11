OncoSil Device Marks Clinical Milestone in UK

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a pivotal development in its clinical strategy, with the successful treatment of the first UK patient using the OncoSil™ device as part of the expansive TRIPP-FXX clinical study. Aimed at evaluating the device’s safety and efficacy in conjunction with standard FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer, the study spans 16-18 sites across Europe and Australia. The procedure marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to integrate its treatment device with mainstream chemotherapy regimes and bolsters its growth strategy within Western Europe and the UK.

