Oncopeptides to Release Q3 2025 Financial Report

Oncopeptides AB ( (SE:ONCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oncopeptides AB announced the upcoming release of its Q3 2025 financial report, scheduled for November 5, 2025. The company will host a webcast and Q&A session for investors, analysts, and media, led by CEO Sofia Heigis and CFO Henrik Bergentoft. This event provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ONCO) stock is a Hold with a SEK5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncopeptides AB stock, see the SE:ONCO Stock Forecast page.

More about Oncopeptides AB

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. Utilizing its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform, the company develops compounds that deliver cytotoxic agents directly into cancer cells. Oncopeptides’ flagship drug is being commercialized in Europe, with partnerships in South Korea, the Middle East, and Africa. Founded in 2000, the company operates in several European countries and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 4,234,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.33B

