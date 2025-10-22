Oncopeptides to Host Strategic Capital Markets Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oncopeptides AB ( (SE:ONCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Oncopeptides AB announced it will host a Capital Markets Update on November 13, 2025, to provide insights into its strategic direction and expanding role in the treatment of multiple myeloma. The event will feature presentations from international experts and company leaders, offering clinical, scientific, and market perspectives, which may influence the company’s market positioning and investment appeal.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ONCO) stock is a Hold with a SEK5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncopeptides AB stock, see the SE:ONCO Stock Forecast page.

Oncopeptides AB is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The company is known for its innovative approach in the oncology sector, particularly with its proprietary PDC platform, which is aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in the treatment landscape.

Average Trading Volume: 5,241,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.33B

