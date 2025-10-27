Onco-Innovations Secures $2 Million in Private Placement to Advance Cancer Research

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Onco-Innovations Ltd. ( (TSE:ONCO) ) is now available.

Onco-Innovations Limited has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $2,000,000 by issuing 1,428,570 units at $1.40 per unit. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including operational, research and development, and investor relations objectives. The private placement also involved issuing warrants and administrative shares, with all securities subject to a statutory hold period. This financial move is expected to bolster Onco-Innovations’ operational capabilities and support its ongoing cancer research initiatives.

More about Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations Limited is a Canadian-based company focused on cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. The company is committed to the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions, and holds an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology targeting solid tumors.

Average Trading Volume: 41,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

