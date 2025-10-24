On The Beach Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from On The Beach ( (GB:OTB) ).

On The Beach Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 237,871 ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 216.3669 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 149,458,599, impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OTB) stock is a Hold with a £224.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on On The Beach stock, see the GB:OTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OTB is a Neutral.

On The Beach’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, despite a recent decline in revenue. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which weighs on the score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, but not particularly attractive. The absence of earnings call insights and notable corporate events limits additional context.

More about On The Beach

On The Beach Group PLC operates within the travel industry, primarily offering holiday packages and travel services. The company focuses on providing affordable beach vacations, catering to a wide range of customers seeking leisure travel options.

Average Trading Volume: 816,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £312.9M

