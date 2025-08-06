OMV Executive Board Member Purchases Company Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) is now available.

OMV AG announced a transaction involving Martijn van Koten, a member of its Executive Board, who purchased 300 shares at a price of 44.800 each on the Xetra trading platform. This transaction reflects a managerial investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Buy with a EUR46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OMV AG stock, see the DE:OMV Stock Forecast page.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a leading energy company based in Vienna, Austria, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. The company operates globally and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 403,503

Current Market Cap: €14.55B

For an in-depth examination of OMV stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

