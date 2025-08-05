OMV Executive Board Member Purchases Company Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ) has shared an update.

OMV AG announced a managerial transaction involving Martijn van Koten, a member of its Executive Board, who purchased 300 shares at a price of 44.86 EUR each on the Xetra trading platform. This transaction may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance and could have implications for investor sentiment and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Buy with a EUR46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OMV AG stock, see the DE:OMV Stock Forecast page.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas, as well as the refining and distribution of petroleum products. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 402,603

Current Market Cap: €14.62B

Find detailed analytics on OMV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

