OMRON Corporation Reports Q1 FY2025 Revenue Growth Amid Tariff Challenges

OMRON ( (JP:6645) ) has shared an announcement.

OMRON Corporation reported an increase in consolidated revenue and profit in Q1 FY2025, despite challenges from U.S. tariff policies. The Industrial Automation Business (IAB) and Device & Module Solutions Business (DMB) experienced growth, while the Healthcare Business (HCB) faced declines due to a market slowdown in China. The company remains cautious about the future due to ongoing tariff uncertainties but is progressing with initiatives to enhance competitiveness and profitability.

More about OMRON

OMRON Corporation operates in the industrial automation and healthcare sectors, providing products and services such as automation systems, electronic components, and healthcare equipment. The company focuses on optimizing distributor inventory and expanding sales in the semiconductor and secondary battery markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,662,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen783.6B

