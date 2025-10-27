OMNIQ Corp CEO to Present at ThinkEquity Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from OMNIQ Corp ( (OMQS) ) is now available.

On October 27, 2025, OMNIQ Corp announced that its Chairman and CEO, Shai Lustgarten, will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York on October 30, 2025. The presentation will focus on OMNIQ’s vision, growth strategy, and advancements in AI-driven automation, highlighting its progress in sectors such as public safety and retail automation. The conference serves as a platform for companies, investors, and industry professionals to explore growth opportunities, and OMNIQ will also engage in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

Spark’s Take on OMQS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMQS is a Neutral.

OMNIQ Corp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and financial instability. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the high volatility and poor valuation metrics, including a negative P/E ratio, weigh heavily on the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events means these factors do not influence the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on OMQS stock, click here.

More about OMNIQ Corp

OMNIQ Corp is a leader in AI-based computer vision and IoT technologies, offering machine vision image processing solutions for data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring across various sectors such as supply chain management, public safety, and access control. The company provides hardware, software, and automated management services to clients including government agencies, healthcare, and airports, engaging with high-growth markets like the Global Safe City market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.44M

See more insights into OMQS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue