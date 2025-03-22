OmniAb’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

OmniAb’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

OmniAb’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Omniab, Inc. ((OABI)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

OmniAb’s recent earnings call presented a cautiously optimistic outlook, reflecting strong growth in active partnerships and revenue, alongside challenges such as a decline in service revenue and reduced revenue guidance for 2025. The sentiment was balanced, acknowledging both achievements and obstacles faced by the company.

Significant Revenue Growth

OmniAb reported a remarkable increase in total revenue, reaching $10.8 million in Q4 2024, up from $4.8 million in Q4 2023. This growth was primarily driven by higher license and milestone revenue, fueled by new deals and clinical advancements.

Increase in Active Partners and Programs

The company saw an 18% increase in active partners, totaling 91, and a 12% rise in active programs, reaching 362 by the end of 2024. This growth underscores the strong industry interest in OmniAb’s technologies.

Strong Pipeline Development

OmniAb’s pipeline development remained robust, with five new programs entering clinical trials in 2024 and the potential for 5 to 7 new entries in 2025, indicating a promising future for the company.

Financial Stability

The company ended 2024 with $59.4 million in cash, aligning with the top end of their previous guidance, showcasing financial stability amidst market challenges.

Positive Partner Developments

Key developments with partners such as Genmab, Teva, and Immunovant highlight significant market opportunities, with promising advancements in their respective pipelines.

Decline in Service Revenue

Service revenue experienced a decline due to the completion of small molecule ion channel programs, which have been transitioned to partners, impacting overall revenue.

Impact of Market Dynamics in China

OmniAb faced challenges in China, with lower royalty revenue reported due to competitive market dynamics affecting PD-1 and PD-L1 product sales.

Impairment Charges

A $2.7 million impairment charge was recorded, reflecting a strategic shift towards antibodies, impacting small molecule ion channel intangible assets.

Flat Net Growth in Clinical Programs

Despite new clinical additions, net growth in active clinical programs remained flat year-over-year, attributed to program attrition.

Guidance for 2025 Revenue

Looking ahead, OmniAb projects 2025 revenue to be between $20 million and $25 million, reflecting a decrease due to reduced non-cash service revenue. The company anticipates continued growth in active partners and programs, with expectations for 5 to 7 new clinical entries in 2025.

In summary, OmniAb’s earnings call highlighted a balanced view of achievements and challenges. While the company demonstrated strong growth in partnerships and revenue, it faces hurdles such as declining service revenue and market dynamics in China. The forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism, with efforts to maintain financial stability and expand their clinical pipeline.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential