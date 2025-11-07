Omni Bridgeway Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Omni Bridgeway ( (AU:OBL) ) has issued an announcement.

Omni Bridgeway Limited announced a change in the director’s interests, specifically regarding Raymond van Hulst’s holdings. The update includes the vesting of 22,520 FY23 performance rights and the lapse of 90,080 FY23 performance rights, alongside the cancellation of 1,900 B class shares. This adjustment in holdings reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OBL) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target.

More about Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited operates in the litigation finance industry, providing funding and management services for legal claims. The company focuses on offering financial solutions to clients involved in complex legal disputes, helping them manage the costs and risks associated with litigation.

Average Trading Volume: 308,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$477.2M

