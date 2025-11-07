OMG Group Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Forbidden Foods Ltd ( (AU:OMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OMG Group Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities in the form of Class A, B, C, and D Performance Rights, each expiring on November 7, 2028. This move, involving a total of 74 million performance rights, is part of an employee incentive scheme and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The issuance of these performance rights is likely aimed at aligning employee interests with company performance, potentially enhancing motivation and retention, which could positively impact the company’s operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

More about Forbidden Foods Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 7,623,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.02M

For an in-depth examination of OMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue